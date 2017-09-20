Image caption One eyewitness said they saw a tanker lift off the floor and go through a fence

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a gas explosion at an industrial estate in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to Colwick Industrial Estate shortly after 10:00 BST.

The fire service said there had been a gas explosion and a "tanker had collapsed" but there was no fire.

Witnesses told the BBC the blast was heard coming from BioDynamic, which converts food waste into energy.

Paul Allen, who was delivering to the site when it happened, said: "We heard a boom and apparently, well from what I can see anyway, a 30ft tank which was holding gas has exploded and is now laying across the road.

"Apparently, from eyewitnesses, it lifted it about 10ft off the floor.

"It must have been a hell of an explosion to lift a tank off the floor."

Bob Winter, medical director for East Midlands Ambulance Service, said paramedics specially trained to deal with major incidents were dispatched.

"We treated two patients on scene," he said.

"Both had suffered serious injury and were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by ambulance."

At the scene - Christian Hewgill, BBC East Midlands Today

I'm at BioDynamic on the Colwick Industrial Estate in Nottingham where eyewitnesses reported hearing a "loud bang" earlier this morning.

Two ambulances were driving away as I arrived, and there are still fire engines and police vehicles here.

A blue tanker is lying on its side. It appears that this tanker is what exploded but this is unconfirmed.

Police said they "don't believe the incident is terrorism-related".