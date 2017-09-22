Nottingham

Deaths prompt action on flooded road in Nottinghamshire

Shana Sutaria and Shabhaz Bhim
Image caption Shana Sutaria and Shabhaz Bhim were travelling back home to Leicester from Lincoln when they were killed

The deaths of two people on a flooded road has prompted a coroner to push for action to be taken to prevent future fatalities.

Shabhaz Bhim, 23, and his fiancee Shana Sutaria, 24, died on the A46 in Nottinghamshire on 3 December 2015.

They were hit by a van after escaping their BMW which had crashed in a ditch due to "horrendous" weather, Nottingham Coroner's Court heard.

A verdict of death as a result of a road traffic collision was recorded.

The van driver Joe Dennis, who described the weather conditions as "like hitting a lake", told the hearing he was informed of the couple's deaths in hospital.

The inquest was also told a drain on the road was found to be blocked.

A contractor who worked for A1 Plus, a company subcontracted to maintain the stretch of dual carriageway, also told the inquest he inspected nearby drains for any blockages the night after the fatal crash.

The court was shown a video of him checking gullies around Fairham Brook where he found a blockage close to the crash site.

Witnesses described how bad the weather was, with heavy rain causing standing water on the section of road where the couple crashed into a ditch.

Coroner Andrew McNamara will be making a Prevention of Future Deaths Report.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites