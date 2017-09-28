Image copyright Google Image caption The accident closed the southbound carriageway for several hours

An 18-year-old man died when his car crashed on a major Nottinghamshire road.

Police confirmed a blue Seat Ibiza, travelling toward Newark, left the A46 near the Showground Island at about 00:30 BST on Wednesday.

The southbound carriageway was closed for nearly seven hours while the scene was examined.

No one else was reported as injured and no other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage, to contact them.

The man has been formally identified but his name has not yet been released.