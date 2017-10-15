Image copyright Google Image caption Police are asking anyone driving in the area around the time it happened to get in touch and send them any dash cam footage

Two pedestrians who were hit by a car in Nottinghamshire have died.

Ambulance crews, police, the air ambulance, and firefighters were called to Netherfield Lane, in Meden Vale, Mansfield at 13:30 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Midlands Serious Collision Investigations Unit is appealing to anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.