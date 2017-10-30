Image caption Jason Zadrozny stood for the Liberal Democrats in Ashfield in the 2010 general election

A case against a councillor who was charged with a number of child sex offences has been thrown out due to a lack of evidence.

Jason Zadrozny, 37, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, faced a total of 24 offences including counts of sexual activity with a male child under 16.

The Crown Prosecution Service said no evidence would be offered against the Nottinghamshire County councillor.

Mr Zadrozny said he was "absolutely delighted" the case was thrown out.

Speaking outside Nottingham Crown Court, he said: "Justice has been done, I've said for two and a half years that I was absolutely not guilty.

"It's the most horrible thing that anybody can be accused of."

Matt Hayes, Mr Zadrozny's solicitor, said: "There was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.

"That's the crown's view, our case is there's never been any evidence."

Jason Zadrozny is an independent councillor on Ashfield District and Nottinghamshire County councils

Mr Zadrozny had previously said the allegations were "politically-motivated".

Nottinghamshire Police said information provided by the defence led to the decision not to proceed with the case.

The force said it took all reports of sexual offences seriously and its investigations were "conducted impartially, without fear or favour".

It also said it had a duty to investigate all reports of sexual offences.

The charges against Mr Zadrozny, which included four counts of gross indecency with a child under 14, were said to have occurred between 2003 and 2007.

Mr Zadrozny is an independent councillor on Ashfield District and Nottinghamshire County councils and ran for police and crime commissioner in 2016.

He stood for the Liberal Democrats in Ashfield in the 2010 general election, and was selected to fight the same seat in 2015.