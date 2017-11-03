Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Matthew Rothery, 18, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards

A drug dealer stabbed a teenager to death in a dispute over a bike.

Nathan Towsey murdered Matthew Rothery at his home in Woodborough Road, Mapperley, on 14 April.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with knife wounds to the arm and knee, the latter of which cut a major artery. He died shortly afterwards.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court found Towsey guilty after five hours of deliberation. He will be sentenced on 7 November.

'Unforgiveable and devastating'

Nottinghamshire Police said Towsey, of Braunton Crescent in Gedling, Nottingham, was a "low-level street drug dealer" who stabbed Mr Rothery as they argued about a bike.

"He saw this as an opportunity to assert his control and inflict fear," said Det Insp Justine Wilson.

"This callous attack has devastated Matthew's family who have lost a son, brother, cousin and nephew."

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Towsey stabbed his victim twice in a dispute over a bike

Mr Rothery's mother Sharron Hartfield said: "Matthew was a cheeky, loving, kind hearted, affectionate son.

"He was not perfect and he tried to push boundaries but he had a heart of gold and would help anyone.

"Young men carrying and using knives is unforgiveable and devastating and this needs to be addressed in our society."