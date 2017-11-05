Nottingham

Two teenagers arrested over Nottingham stabbing

Police in Albert Grove, Lenton
Image caption Police forensic teams examined the crime scene on Wednesday

Two teenagers are among three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a man in Nottingham.

The 19-year-old victim, suffered a chest injury in Albert Grove, Lenton, early on Wednesday morning. He remains in a serious condition.

The boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested on Friday, while a 22-year-old was arrested on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four are in custody and are being questioned by detectives.

