Two teenagers arrested over Nottingham stabbing
Two teenagers are among three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a man in Nottingham.
The 19-year-old victim, suffered a chest injury in Albert Grove, Lenton, early on Wednesday morning. He remains in a serious condition.
The boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested on Friday, while a 22-year-old was arrested on Saturday.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All four are in custody and are being questioned by detectives.