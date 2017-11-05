Image caption Police forensic teams examined the crime scene on Wednesday

Two teenagers are among three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a man in Nottingham.

The 19-year-old victim, suffered a chest injury in Albert Grove, Lenton, early on Wednesday morning. He remains in a serious condition.

The boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested on Friday, while a 22-year-old was arrested on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four are in custody and are being questioned by detectives.