Nottingham bike row murder: Nathan Towsey gets 22 years
A drug dealer who stabbed a teenager to death in a row over a bike has been jailed for 22 years.
Nathan Towsey, 21 of Braunton Crescent in Gedling, Nottingham, stabbed 18-year-old Matthew Rothery in the leg and arm on Good Friday.
His victim died in hospital from the stab wounds.
Towsey was convicted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court following an 11-day trial.
More news from around the East Midlands
He was jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years for the murder and given a two-year concurrent term for possessing a knife.
Mr Rothery, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, was stabbed at his flat and taken to hospital with knife wounds to the arm and knee, the latter of which cut a major artery. He died shortly afterwards.
Nottinghamshire Police said Towsey was a "low-level street drug dealer" who stabbed Mr Rothery as they argued about a bike.
Mr Rothery's mother Sharron Hartfield described her son as "a cheeky, loving, kind-hearted, affectionate son.
"He was not perfect and he tried to push boundaries but he had a heart of gold and would help anyone," she said.