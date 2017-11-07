Image copyright Police handout Image caption Towsey stabbed his victim twice in a dispute over a bike

A drug dealer who stabbed a teenager to death in a row over a bike has been jailed for 22 years.

Nathan Towsey, 21 of Braunton Crescent in Gedling, Nottingham, stabbed 18-year-old Matthew Rothery in the leg and arm on Good Friday.

His victim died in hospital from the stab wounds.

Towsey was convicted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court following an 11-day trial.

He was jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years for the murder and given a two-year concurrent term for possessing a knife.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Matthew Rothery, 18, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards

Mr Rothery, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, was stabbed at his flat and taken to hospital with knife wounds to the arm and knee, the latter of which cut a major artery. He died shortly afterwards.

Nottinghamshire Police said Towsey was a "low-level street drug dealer" who stabbed Mr Rothery as they argued about a bike.

Mr Rothery's mother Sharron Hartfield described her son as "a cheeky, loving, kind-hearted, affectionate son.

"He was not perfect and he tried to push boundaries but he had a heart of gold and would help anyone," she said.