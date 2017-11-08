Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage was filmed of the warehouse blaze in Walesby, Nottinghamshire

A man has been arrested in connection with illegal storage of waste following a huge warehouse fire that was burning for several weeks.

Police and the Environment Agency jointly raided a flat in Nottingham and arrested the 41-year-old man.

The blaze in Walesby, Nottinghamshire, began burning on 21 September last year, sending a huge plume of thick black smoke into the air.

Fire crews were still dealing with the smouldering waste a month later.

Peter Haslock from the Environment Agency said it was an "extremely serious" case.

"We know the Walesby site did not have a permit for waste activity and we believe the waste was involved in the fire," he said.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze in Forest Lane, Walesby, began on 21 September last year and was burning for several weeks

The Environment Agency is also questioning the man over the illegal storage of waste at a farm in Leicestershire and an industrial estate in Nottinghamshire.

In both cases, the Environment Agency said a couple of hundred tonnes of waste was stored there.

The man was also arrested the man in connection with cannabis production after about 40 plants were found at his flat, which is in the Sneinton area of Nottingham.

Image caption Police and the Environment Agency raided a flat in Sneinton, Nottingham

Image caption Police found about 40 cannabis plants at the flat

Two addresses in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were also searched by the police but they did not find anyone of interest to the investigation.

The Environment Agency said that a person from Rotherham was due to voluntarily turn up at a police station later to help with inquiries.

All of the people that the Environment Agency wants to speak to are connected with a company that has been offering waste disposal services.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire sent huge clouds of smoke into the air for weeks