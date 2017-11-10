Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA believes the pair got entangled whilst rutting

A distressed stag was forced to drag a dead one around after the antlers of both animals became tangled in netting.

The RSCPA believes the stags could have become stuck whilst rutting, with the netting strangling one of the animals.

Firefighters used shields and a saw to free the live stag back into the wild on Monday.

The charity, which was contacted about the stags on Jubilee Way North in Mansfield, added the netting was the sort used to trap hares.

Warning: The image below some users may find distressing

"This was a difficult rescue but the fire service were fantastic," Keith Ellis from the RSPCA said.

"The stag was distressed but he was mobile and he kept moving away when we got near, dragging the dead stag with him.

"It would appear that the netting which the stags got tangled in is used to trap hares."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said the netting strangled the one stag

The RSPCA added it would "urge people" not to use this type of netting as it can cause "such distress" for animals.

The deer rut

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The breeding season, also known as rut, runs from the end of September to November

Stags compete for females (hinds) by engaging in elaborate displays of dominance including roaring and fighting

On open ground, single sex groups assemble, only mixing during the rut

Stags roar and grunt during the rut

Source: British Deer Society