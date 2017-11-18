From the section

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Daniel Hegarty died before reaching hospital

A British motorcyclist has been killed in a crash at the Macau Grand Prix in China.

Daniel Hegarty, 31, from Nottingham, died from his injuries before before arriving at hospital, according to local public broadcaster TDM.

The Macau Grand Prix committee said the accident happened at Fishermen's Bend on Saturday morning.

A spokesman said the committee shared its "deepest sympathies" to the family and friends of Mr Hegarty.