Motorcyclist Daniel Hegarty dies at Macau Grand Prix
- 18 November 2017
- From the section Nottingham
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A British motorcyclist has been killed in a crash at the Macau Grand Prix in China.
Daniel Hegarty, 31, from Nottingham, died from his injuries before before arriving at hospital, according to local public broadcaster TDM.
The Macau Grand Prix committee said the accident happened at Fishermen's Bend on Saturday morning.
A spokesman said the committee shared its "deepest sympathies" to the family and friends of Mr Hegarty.