Three people have been arrested following a crash in which a gun was reportedly fired at a car.

The car crashed in Arnold Road, Old Basford, Nottingham, at about 19:05 GMT on Boxing Day.

Police said they received reports a firearm was discharged at the vehicle shortly before or after the collision.

Two men, aged 19 and 36, and a 15-year-old boy have been taken into custody. Road closures have been put in place while the investigation continues.