Image copyright Mark Fear/Nottingham Post Image caption Carson's mother Claire Smith (left, with father and Scott Allen) said losing her son had been "the worst experience of my life"

A hospital trust has apologised after a baby died following a cut to his skull during an emergency Caesarean section.

Carson Allen died three hours after being born at Nottingham City Hospital in July, 2013.

An inquest in 2014 recorded a verdict of accidental death, with the coroner criticising the hospital trust for its "woefully inadequate" investigation.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has now settled a claim of clinical negligence.

The trust has agreed to pay Carson's family an undisclosed sum.

Image copyright Google Image caption Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust apologised to Carson Allen's family for "shortfalls in our care"

Claire Smith, Carson's mother, said she only found out the cut to her son's head was caused by a scalpel during the post-mortem examination, and described the hospital's care as "absolutely horrendous".

"As if losing my baby wasn't enough, I have been put through hell fighting for the reassurance that I could not have prevented my baby son's death," she said.

"It has been the worst experience of my life and I doubt my family will ever get over our loss."

Dr Lucy Kean, head of service for obstetrics and gynaecology at the trust, apologised for the "shortfalls" in Carson's care.

"[We are] mindful that no words or amount of money can undo the harm and distress the family have experienced," she said.