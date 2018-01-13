Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The building was been evacuated and trains were cancelled on Friday

Nottingham railway station is due to reopen following a huge fire which is being treated as arson.

At its peak 10 fire crews were tackling the blaze, which began at about 06:30 GMT on Friday.

Flames were seen coming from the station's roof and smoke filled the foyer, prompting the building's evacuation.

East Midlands Trains said it expected many services to run as normal when the station reopens at 04:45 on Saturday.

Managing director Jake Kelly said the fire had "clearly resulted in significant damage to the station", although emergency services and structural engineers had confirmed the it was safe to reopen.

"While we will be able to run many of our normal timetabled services, there will continue to be some disruption in the next few days as a result of the fire," he added.

Mr Kelly advised passengers to check the latest travel information before travelling to the station.

The fire, which damaged the main concourse roof and toilets, caused major disruption to services on Friday.

It took 60 firefighters to bring the blaze under control and the station remained closed for the rest of the day.

Supt Sandra England, from the British Transport Police, said there were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

"We now have reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately," she said.

Incident commander Bryn Coleman, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, described the operation as "difficult and protracted" and said the fire was believed to have started in a toilet.

East Midlands Trains said it had put alternative travel plans in place for several services on Saturday, including queuing arrangements at the station for safety.

Thousands of football fans are expected to travel to and from the city with Nottingham Forest due to play Aston Villa at home at the City Ground on Saturday evening, while Notts County face Lincoln City away.

The station has recently undergone a £50m redevelopment, incorporating a new tram bridge, including the restoration and upgrade of its Edwardian Grade II-listed front building.