On Saturday, although the station was safe to open, a reduced service ran and there were no toilet facilities, catering facilities or step-free access

A "near to normal" train service is running at Nottingham railway station after a huge fire there on Friday.

Flames were seen coming from the station roof and smoke filled the foyer after the fire, which is being treating as arson, started at about 06:30 GMT.

The blaze was extinguished in time for the station to reopen five of its seven platforms on Saturday, so a restricted service with limited facilities ran.

All platforms are now open and facilities are available.

Jake Kelly, managing director of East Midlands Trains, said getting the station open had been "a great team effort".

"We are very pleased to be running a near full service from Sunday into the start of the working week on Monday. Even so, we would still advise passengers to check before they travel and also allow a little more time for their journeys."

The fire had an impact on IT systems at the station

Three of the four entrances into the station - Carrington Street, Queen's Road, and Station Street - are also open, along with both overbridges.

Repair work, which is expected to take months, is continuing and the the investigation into the cause is ongoing.