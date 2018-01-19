Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Remee Jarrett has been jailed to life in prison for murdering the wrong man

A murderer who apologised to the man he wrongly killed before chasing and stabbing his intended target has been jailed.

Reuben Morris-Laing, 21, was found outside a shop on Robin Hood Street, in Nottingham, on 22 March, 2017, and later died in hospital.

Remee Jarrett, 30, of Kelvedon Gardens, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years.

He pleaded guilty last month to three charges, including murder.

Jarrett was also sentenced for attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon at Nottingham Crown Court.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Reuben Morris-Laing was found fatally stabbed outside a shop and died in hospital

The court heard from prosecutor Peter Joyce QC that Jarrett "bore a grudge" against Rakeem Thomas, but did not harbour any grievance against "entirely innocent" Mr Morris-Laing.

CCTV captured Jarrett arriving at the shop shortly before 21:25 GMT, when Mr Thomas and Mr Morris-Laing were both inside.

"They were both wearing similar clothing and had arrived in similar cars," Mr Joyce said.

"As has been seen from the CCTV footage, Jarrett waited immediately outside the store with a large knife in his hand and was intending to stab Rakeem Thomas as he left the store."

'Soz bro'

Mr Joyce told the court Mr Morris-Laing left the shop first and was "immediately stabbed" in the abdomen by Jarrett.

He said Jarrett "knew straightaway that he had stabbed the wrong man", and a store assistant heard Jarrett say "soz bro" to the unintended victim before he went into the shop and chased Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas threw items off the shelves to try to stop Jarrett, but was stabbed in the shoulder.

After Jarrett fled, passers-by attempted to help Mr Morris-Laing, but he died at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham that evening.

Jarrett was arrested after handing himself in three days later, Mr Joyce told the court, and aside from "one very short denial" that he was visible on CCTV footage, refused to comment in 10 police interviews.

Delene Laing said no sentence "can ever be enough" to compensate for the loss of her son, and called Jarrett a "violent, cold killer" who had shown "no remorse".

"There simply are not enough words to describe the enormity of the loss we feel," she said.

Shane Morris, Mr Morris-Laing's father, said Jarrett had "no regard for the lives of others" and the fact his son died through mistaken identity was "hard to take".

"Life cannot and will not ever be the same," he said.