Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The victim of the first attack came forward after seeing Scott's picture in the media

A rapist who was caught by a DNA match nearly 25 years after the crime has been convicted of a second sex attack.

Christopher Scott, 65, had pleaded guilty to the October 1992 rape - subject of a BBC Crimewatch appeal in 2008 - last year.

Coverage of the case led a second victim he attacked in September 1992 to come forward.

Scott, who denied indecent assault, assault and attempted kidnap, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court.

Image caption Scott fled Mapperley Hall Drive when his first victim started to scream

Scott, originally from Billesdon Drive, Heathfield, Nottingham attacked the then 17-year-old on Mapperley Hall Drive.

He tried to drag her away but fled when she started to scream, the court heard.

The attack happened a month before the case that he was convicted of in 2017.

In that case he used a knife to threaten an 18-year-old woman at a bus stop.

The court heard he took her to his car, tied her up and raped her twice.

DNA taken at the time was only matched to Scott in 2016, when a sample was taken in relation to another matter.

'Justice' pledge

When he admitted the October attack, the victim of the September attack recognised a custody photograph posted online and went to police.

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said: "It is absolutely fantastic news for the two victims, who for 25 years have wondered who attacked them.

"Well now they know and they have seen him convicted today.

"But the wider message is; it doesn't matter how much time has passed, offenders will still be bought to justice."

Scott is due to be sentenced for both crimes on 15 February 2018.