Nottingham police custody death man is named

  • 22 January 2018
Image caption Police were attending reports of a car accident in Southdale Road

A man who died while in police custody in Nottingham has been named.

Cain Hargreaves, 21, was arrested in Southdale Road in the Carlton area at about 22:00 GMT on 5 January by police investigating an accident.

He was taken ill in a police vehicle, was then transferred to an ambulance but died in hospital that evening.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 6 January was unable to establish a cause of death and the results of further tests are awaited.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said an investigation was under way.

