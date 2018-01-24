Image copyright PA Image caption The open letter offers "support and solidarity" with HMP Nottingham governor Tom Wheatley

Legal experts and academics have signed an open letter calling for change at a "fundamentally unsafe" prison.

The letter, addressed to the governor of HMP Nottingham, urges the jail to reconsider the way it treats prisoners who self-harm.

Last week, the government was ordered to make immediate improvements to the prison.

The Ministry of Justice has not yet responded to requests for comment from the BBC.

The open letter, which has been signed by lawyers and university professors, offers "support and solidarity" with governor Tom Wheatley.

It also suggests a number of changes to the way prisoners are treated, including those suffering from suicidal thoughts.

It comes after a prison officer at HMP Nottingham told the BBC his colleagues stop two suicides every week.

Image copyright Kushal Sood Image caption Solicitor advocate Kushal Sood is a co-author of the open letter

Co-author of the open letter, solicitor advocate Kushal Sood, said the prison should "abandon 'wing wisdom' about self-harm".

"There is continual reference in security reports to 'attention seeking'. This is a particularly dangerous concept in predicting suicide," he said.

"Research indicates self-harm is the strongest predictor of death by suicide that we have regardless of the intent of the act thus it is vital to take all self-harm seriously."

The letter also suggests HMP Nottingham should consider giving seriously ill prisoners compassionate leave if they are eligible, as well as offering a flexible approach to disciplinary procedures.

"For example, if a prisoner is behaving erratically, and needs his television to help him cope with auditory hallucinations, do not remove that television as a disciplinary sanction," Mr Sood said.

"This is a real example, which led to a further deterioration in the prisoners wellbeing."

Mr Sood added he would also offer the prison a free legal clinic if required.