A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Officers arrived just after 18:00 GMT on Monday at St John's Place, off Rosemary Street, Mansfield, where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

