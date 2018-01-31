Nottingham

Janet Scott death: Man charged with murder.

  • 31 January 2018
Janet Scott Image copyright Janet Scott
Image caption Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham died at the scene of the collision in Peel Street

A man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian who died when she was hit by a car.

Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham, was pronounced dead at the scene in Peel Street.

Simon Mellors, 56, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a man, 35, who remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Mr Mellors is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday.
Image caption Peel Street and nearby North Sherwood Street were closed overnight after the collision

