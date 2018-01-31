Image copyright Janet Scott Image caption Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham died at the scene of the collision in Peel Street

A man has been charged with the murder of a pedestrian who died when she was hit by a car.

Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham, was pronounced dead at the scene in Peel Street.

Simon Mellors, 56, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a man, 35, who remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Mr Mellors is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday.