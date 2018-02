Image caption The house in Mansfield was sealed off while forensic teams searched it for evidence

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to St John's Place, off Rosemary Street, Mansfield, on Monday evening.

Michael Foster, 39, of St John's Place, Mansfield, is being held in custody and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court later.

The woman has been formally identified as 44-year-old Paula Harris, who was from the area.

