Image caption The pick-up truck caused damage to a wall of the house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a pick-up truck crashed into a house in a Nottinghamshire village.

It happened at about 02:00 GMT in Lowdham Lane, Woodborough. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after.

Nottinghamshire Police said he also being held on suspicion of failing to stop and for not reporting an accident.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the crash.