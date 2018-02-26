Nottingham fatal crash murder suspect dies in prison
A man who had been charged with the murder of a pedestrian has died in prison, it has been confirmed.
Simon Mellors, 56, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, had been charged over the death of Janet Scott who was hit by a car on 29 January in Nottingham.
Mr Mellors had also been accused of the attempted murder of another man in the same collision.
A prison service spokesman said he died in HMP Manchester on Sunday and an investigation had been launched.