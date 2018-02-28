Image copyright Janet Scott Image caption Janet Scott, 51, of Arnold, Nottingham died at the scene of the collision in Peel Street

A prisoner who was found dead while on remand accused of murdering a pedestrian was jailed for life after killing his partner, it has emerged.

Simon Mellors, who was freed on licence after serving 12 years for the murder of Pearl Black, died on Sunday.

Mellors strangled Ms Black after attacking her with an iron bar at their home in Nottingham in May 1999.

He was accused of murdering Janet Scott, 51, from Arnold, and the attempted murder of another man.

The 56-year-old, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of former NHS worker Ms Scott.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of a man in his 30s who suffered non life-threatening injuries when a vehicle hit Ms Scott on 29 January.

Ms Scott was pronounced dead at the scene in Peel Street, Nottingham.

Previous conviction

After the prison service confirmed his death at HMP Manchester on Sunday, it was revealed he had a previous murder conviction.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Mellors hit Pearl Black with a metal bar at their home in Bramcote, before fetching electrical ties, which he used as a ligature.

He was arrested two days later, having ingested slug pellets in an apparent suicide attempt.

He was given a minimum term of 14 years, which was reduced on appeal in 2008 to 12 years.

On 2 February, a judge said Mellors would probably have to face trial in the High Court due to his previous conviction for murder.

The Ministry of Justice declined to confirm when the Parole Board deemed Mellors safe to be released, but he is understood to have served his 12-year minimum term.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has begun an independent investigation into his death.