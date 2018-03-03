Car hits National Trust Clumber Park bridge 'deliberately'
A 250-year-old bridge was left badly damaged when a car was "deliberately" driven into it.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Clumber Park at about 08:00 GMT where they found a burnt-out car on its ornamental bridge.
The National Trust, which owns the Grade-I listed site, said it appeared to be "an act of intentional damage".
The bridge over the River Poulter was believed to have been built in the 1760s.
A police spokeswoman said the force was investigating whether it was a crash or criminal damage. She said no-one was at the scene when they arrived.
The park remains open to visitors.