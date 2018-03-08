Image copyright Rufaro Chisango Image caption Rufaro Chisango recorded the chants from her room in halls

A student has posted footage of racist slurs being shouted in a university halls of residence on social media.

Rufaro Chisango tweeted the video of the racial abuse which included "we hate blacks" as she was locked in her room at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) accommodation on Wednesday.

In a statement, NTU said the "suspected perpetrators" had been suspended pending further inquiries.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were working with the university.

Miss Chisango, who filmed the chanting on Monday evening, tweeted: "yoo I'm fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting 'we hate the blacks' outside my bedroom door.

"Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable."