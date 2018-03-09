Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rufaro Chisango recorded the chants while locked in her room in halls

Two men arrested by police looking into "vile" racist abuse in university halls have been released while inquiries continue.

Rufaro Chisango tweeted a video which included "we hate the blacks" while in her room at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) halls of residence on Wednesday.

Two 18-year-old men were held on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

An 18-year-old woman was interviewed in connection with the incident.

She has also been released pending further inquires, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The university said an unspecified number of "suspected perpetrators" had been suspended after the abuse was reported to security staff by Ms Chisango on Tuesday.

Image caption The video was recorded at Nottingham Trent University's Sandby halls of residents

Prof Eunice Simmons, deputy vice chancellor at NTU, admitted there was "a significant delay" and there should have been a quicker reaction to the incident.

"We have apologised to the student concerned and are looking at how this could have possibly slipped through the net," she said.

"This kind of vile behaviour will not be tolerated."

The National Union of Students, representing students of African, Arab, Asian and Caribbean descent, said these experiences are "common" across the country and it has been "going on for decades".

Nottinghamshire Police said: "We treat hate crime as a priority."