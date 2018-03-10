Image copyright National Trust Image caption A burnt-out car was found on the Clumber Bridge

Repairs to a historic bridge deliberately damaged by a car will cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, officials have said.

Clumber Bridge in Nottinghamshire was badly damaged when the stone balustrade was hit by the vehicle on 3 March.

The National Trust reopened the 250-year-old, Grade II* listed, structure to pedestrians and cyclists on Friday.

The charity said it was talking to insurers but said the public had already shown "phenomenal" support.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption A quantity of stone from the bridge will have to be retrieved from the lake.

Specialist stonemasons from nearby Hardwick Hall have been helping to assess and consolidate the bridge.

Plans are also under way to retrieve stonework from the lake which the bridge crosses.

A trust spokesman said: "Be in no doubt that we will not let the vandals win the day.

"The public response has been absolutely phenomenal.

We have been overwhelmed with support, love and offers of help from our local community and supporters, and from everyone here at Clumber Park, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation."

No arrests have so far been made.

The bridge dates from the 18th Century and crosses an ornamental lake created by the damming of the River Poulter.