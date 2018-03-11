Image caption The scene was still cordoned off on Sunday morning

A man has been arrested after another man was shot and injured outside a bar in Nottingham.

The 25-year-old victim was attacked outside Intrigue Karaoke Lounge and Bar on Huntingdon Street in the early hours of Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting has been released while inquiries continue.

Nottinghamshire Police said they believed it was an "isolated incident" but appealed for witnesses.

Buses were diverted away from the location for a number of hours but routes have since been restored.