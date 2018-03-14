Image copyright Harry How Image caption Lee Westwood hit the jackpot as the Festival kicked off on Tuesday

Golfer Lee Westwood has won nearly £22,000 after backing every winning horse on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The former world number one, from Worksop, won Betfred's totejackpot competition by betting on the first six winners.

The golfer then bet on the seventh race and picked yet another winner.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I put £128 on the tote [totejackpot] and it paid just under £22,000."