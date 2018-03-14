Cheltenham Festival: Golfer Lee Westwood backs every winner
- 14 March 2018
Golfer Lee Westwood has won nearly £22,000 after backing every winning horse on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.
The former world number one, from Worksop, won Betfred's totejackpot competition by betting on the first six winners.
The golfer then bet on the seventh race and picked yet another winner.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I put £128 on the tote [totejackpot] and it paid just under £22,000."
Top tipping from @WestwoodLee at the #CheltenhamFestival2018 who landed a share of the totejackpot. #TopTipster pic.twitter.com/hYMIsAKN5F— Betfred (@Betfred) March 13, 2018
