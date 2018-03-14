Teenager dies after city centre assault

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place outside the Intu Victoria Centre

A teenager has died three weeks after she was assaulted outside a shopping centre in Nottingham.

The 18-year-old woman was attacked before she boarded a bus in Parliament Street on 20 February.

She was taken to hospital and was placed into an induced coma but died on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm has been released on bail.

Nottinghamshire Police said it had received reports a woman had been "punched and kicked several times" outside the Intu Victoria Centre at about 20:00 GMT.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to take place, police added.

Det Ch Insp Mat Healey has urged people who were near the scene at the time of the assault to come forward.

"We know there were a lot of people standing at the bus stop when the assault happened and we're urging them to please come forward with any information which could help us," he said.