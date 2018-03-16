Image caption Mariam Moustafa was an engineering student at Nottingham College

The sister of an Egyptian student who died after an attack said the pair were assaulted by the same people before.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, died on Wednesday after being attacked in Nottingham by a group of women three weeks earlier.

Her family says an incident in August involving the same attackers, which left Mariam hurt and her teenage sister with a broken leg, was not sufficiently acted upon by police.

Egypt's embassy said those responsible should be "brought to justice swiftly".

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack started in Parliament Street in Nottingham

Talking about the alleged attack in August, Miss Moustafa's sister Mallak, 16, told The Times: "No-one did anything. Something could've been done, and if the police did then she would still be here.

"I do think vital warnings were missed. The police should've done something after the first attack, but they did nothing. A complaint was filed and that was it."

Ms Moustafa's father, Muhammad, 49, told The Times: "I don't know why they attacked her the first time, but they recognised her the second time and went after her again."

'Punched several times'

In response to claims about the alleged incident in August, Nottinghamshire Police said: "We take reports of all crime seriously and investigate thoroughly."

Miss Moustafa was "punched several times" outside the Victoria Centre in Parliament Street at about 20:00 GMT on 20 February.

Police said she got on a bus but was followed "by the same group of women who were threatening and abusive towards her before they got off".

Bus company Nottingham City Transport (NCT) said one of its drivers helped Miss Moustafa by "acting as a barrier between the attackers and the young lady".

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and was released on conditional bail.

Police are keeping an "open mind" about whether the attack on Miss Moustafa, which has sparked outrage in Egypt, was racially motivated.