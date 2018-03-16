Image copyright National Trust Image caption The National Trust said the bridge would cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair

A man has been arrested after a 250-year-old bridge was damaged and an accommodation block was set on fire at a National Trust-owned country park.

The Grade II*-listed bridge at Clumber Park, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was badly damaged on 3 March.

Nine days later, several people who were sleeping in The Bunk House had to be evacuated when it was set alight.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson with intent to endanger life.

He was also detained on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and has since been released on bail, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police are continuing to investigate the fire and bridge damage at the National Trust park and urged anyone with information to come forward.