Image copyright Family handout Image caption The coroner said Daisy's death was "a desperately sad case"

The circumstances of how a six-year-old girl died after an incident at her home are still being investigated a month later, an inquest has heard.

Daisy Dymyd was found unresponsive in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, on 19 February and airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

An inquest into her death has been opened and adjourned in Nottingham.

It heard that Daisy died in hospital but her cause of death was not yet clear.

A friend of her family previously told the BBC that Daisy had died in a "tragic accident".

Image caption Daisy was found at her home in Lincoln Road, Tuxford, Nottinghamshire

Heidi Connor, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, said: "This is a desperately sad case and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved Daisy.

"The cause and likely circumstances of Daisy's death are currently under investigation and further reports and statements are being obtained to investigate these matters."

The inquest heard that Daisy's identity was confirmed by her mother, Charlotte, and she lived in Lincoln Road.

She had turned six on 17 January - a month before her death.

Daisy's family said in a statement issued through police: "Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can't believe she's gone.

"She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter."