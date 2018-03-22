Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede was described by family as "quiet" and someone who "didn't like trouble".

A fourth teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was chased and stabbed in Nottinghamshire.

The 15-year-old girl is due before Nottingham magistrates later accused of Lyrico Steede's murder.

Lyrico died six days after suffering a number of injuries in the attack in Stock Well, Bulwell, in February.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, from Bobbers Mill and two 17 year old boys have already been charged with murder and are due to go on trial in October.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender