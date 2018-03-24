Image caption A diversion was put in place on the M1

Motorists were left stuck for hours after a crash involving more than one vehicle shut part of the M1 in one direction.

Highways England closed the M1 southbound in Nottinghamshire between junctions 28 for Kirkby in Ashfield and 26 for Nuthall after the collision at about 05:30 GMT.

The carriageway has since been reopened but long delays remain.

It is so far unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

At one point there was a 1.5-mile (2.4km) tailback and a diversion was put in place.

Motorists had been advised to exit the motorway at junction 28 and follow diversions to the A38 westbound.

Image caption Diversions are in place following the accident

Some people stuck in traffic said they had not moved for a few hours.

Jo Bridge tweeted: "Any news on the opening? We've been stuck for 2.5 hours and moved one mile!"

Craig Hunt also tweeted Highways East Midlands: "What's the latest we haven't moved for a long time !!!"

They were told debris was being cleared and recovery was under way.

Highways England said the closures were removed at about 14:00 GMT and the carriageway is fully open.