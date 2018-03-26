Image caption The activists planned to take part in "prayer vigil" outside the hospital for 40 days

A judge who lifted an injunction a council brought against anti-abortion activists has "missed the point".

The Christian movement, called 40 Days for Life, held "vigils" outside the abortion clinic at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The city council obtained an injunction to stop the group's leader demonstrating near the hospital.

However, a judge has lifted the ban and rejected an attempt to extend it to other group members.

Nottingham City Council sought the measure after receiving complaints from people who said they "felt intimidated and distressed" by the group.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) said the group had caused "very considerable distress to patients, visitors and staff" during previous demonstrations.

However, leader of the Nottingham group John Edwards has defended the "vigils" as being "always peaceful".

Image caption The activists took part in a "vigil of prayer" at the same hospital in 2016 and (above) in 2017

Councillor Toby Neal, portfolio holder for community and customer services, said the judge who made the decision at Nottingham County Court on Friday, had "missed the point".

He said: "People said they felt intimidated and distressed by them [group members] and so we sought to take action that would allow the campaigners to continue exercising their right to protest, but would remove them from doing so in the immediate surroundings of the hospital.

"Our action was therefore not about limiting freedom of speech.

"We remain of the view that people who may already be feeling emotional and vulnerable should be able to access hospital services without feeling harassed by protestors."

Speaking about the council's decision to seek an injunction, Dr Edwards told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I think it was an unwarranted, unjustified attack on our freedom to carry our vigil out in a peaceful and lawful way on public space."

NUH declined to comment on the judge's decision.