Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Yusaf Mohammed killed his partner Karen Jacquet, 59, at their home last August

A 66-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner who died from multiple blunt force head injuries.

Yusaf Mohammed, of Millgate, Newark, Nottinghamshire, killed Karen Jacquet, 59, at their home on Wednesday 16 August 2017.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mohammed was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 4 June.