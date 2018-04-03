Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mariam Moustafa, 18, was attacked by a group of women before boarding a bus in Parliament Street

A cycle ride has taken place to raise money for the family of an Egyptian student who died three weeks after being attacked in Nottingham.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, who was studying engineering at Nottingham College, was left in a coma after the attack on 20 February and died on 14 March.

Students and staff turned out on Monday to help raise £13,000 needed to fly Miss Moustafa's body back to Egypt.

Organiser Aaron Todd said the teenager touched the hearts of so many people.

Image caption Mariam Moustafa was an engineering student at Nottingham College

Mr Todd, a lecturer in engineering at the college said: "We felt it was important to organise such an event, so that her fellow students and other members of staff could show support to her family.

"Mariam touched the hearts of so many people at the college and in the local community.

"[The bike ride] is a way to say goodbye... she was a lovely person. She was a talented young lady."

Image copyright Nottingham College Image caption Cyclists will be wearing t-shirts with Mariam Moustafa's image

Miss Moustafa was allegedly punched repeatedly by six women on a bus.

A 17-year-old girl, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, remains on bail.

However, Nottinghamshire Police said the attack was not hate-related.

A post-mortem examination into her death was inconclusive.

Prosecutors in Rome, where Miss Moustafa was originally born, have opened an investigation into what happened and Egypt's embassy had said those responsible should be "brought to justice swiftly".

Image caption Many people braved the rain to take part in the ride

Riders wore specially-designed t-shirts featuring Miss Moustafa's portrait.

Entrants were asked for £5 to cycle, but the amount raised on the day has not been revealed by organisers.