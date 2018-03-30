Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede died six days after suffering a number of injuries

A 16-year old boy has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was chased and stabbed in Nottingham.

Lyrico Steede died six days after suffering a number of injuries in the attack in Bulwell, on 13 February.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due before Nottingham magistrates on Saturday.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, from Bobbers Mill, two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, have already been charged with murder.

They are all due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 October.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on 3 April.