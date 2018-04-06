Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Daniel Hegarty died before reaching hospital

An appeal has been launched to raise money for the family of a professional motorcyclist whose death was not covered by his life insurance.

Daniel Hegarty, 31, from Nottingham, died in the Macau Grand Prix in China in November.

His family said his insurance did not apply outside Europe.

His brother, Joe, has set up the appeal to create a £10,000 trust fun for Daniel's two children Evan, ten, and Flynn, three.

Daniel Hegarty had raced at North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix

Daniel was competing for Topgun Racing Honda when he crashed into barriers, losing his helmet and sustaining fatal injuries.

His brother said: "Daniel was a talented, committed motorcycle racer but firstly and always he was a devoted father to his two young sons.

"This JustGiving page is to raise money for a trust fund for Daniel's two young boys to help them in the future where unfortunately their father can't."

Daniel's stepfather, Cavan Soal, said: "Many of you will know Daniel through his racing but he was more than just a racer, he was a wonderful family man and a father.

"Racing was always his goal but his drive came from within. He taught us all that hard work is what gets you there and no-one worked harder than he did."

Adrian Cox, the team owner at Topgun racing Honda, said: "Unfortunately, on that day we lost one of the good guys a real gent, a great friend, a devoted boyfriend and a top dad."

Daniel was born in Nottingham and regularly competed at the Isle of Man TT. He was its Privateer champion in 2016.