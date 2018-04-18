Asda bills Nottingham woman £930 for single banana
A slip-up by supermarket Asda in an online order saw a woman charged £930 for a single banana.
Bobbie Gordon, from Sherwood in Nottingham, said she was shocked to be billed £930.11 for the piece of fruit - instead of 11p.
It prompted her credit card company's fraud team to stop the payment going through, and text her about the more than £1,000 bill.
Ms Gordon said Asda has apologised for the "computer error" behind the bill.
"I told my seven-year-old 'you must really enjoy this banana, you must cherish every mouthful'," she said.
Ms Gordon said she and her husband were baffled when they saw their bill, and did not anticipate the ensuing banana drama.
"We thought it was just a silly mistake and they couldn't possibly be charging us for it," she said.
"But then we got a text from my credit card company saying they detected fraud and that they had tried to charge me for it."