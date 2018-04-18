Image copyright Bobbie Gordon Image caption The mistake led to a call from a credit card fraud team

A slip-up by supermarket Asda in an online order saw a woman charged £930 for a single banana.

Bobbie Gordon, from Sherwood in Nottingham, said she was shocked to be billed £930.11 for the piece of fruit - instead of 11p.

It prompted her credit card company's fraud team to stop the payment going through, and text her about the more than £1,000 bill.

Ms Gordon said Asda has apologised for the "computer error" behind the bill.

"I told my seven-year-old 'you must really enjoy this banana, you must cherish every mouthful'," she said.

Image copyright Bobbie Gordon Image caption Ms Gordon's receipt showed she had been overcharged by £930

Ms Gordon said she and her husband were baffled when they saw their bill, and did not anticipate the ensuing banana drama.

"We thought it was just a silly mistake and they couldn't possibly be charging us for it," she said.

"But then we got a text from my credit card company saying they detected fraud and that they had tried to charge me for it."