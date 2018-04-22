Image copyright Andy Wakefield Image caption Andy Wakefield and his partner Sarah have lost 20 stone between them

A train driver who lost more than half his body weight will run the London Marathon days before he gets married.

Andy Wakefield was 26 stone (165kg) and decided to start losing weight after suffering from health problems such as hypertension and gout.

He lost 14st 7lb (92kg) in about a year, and is now ready to take on the marathon - one of the world's most famous races.

The race comes four days before his wedding to his partner Sarah Bell.

Image caption Andy will be one of thousands of runners taking part in the London Marathon

Mr Wakefield, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, said it was "hard work" to lose the weight, but he felt "absolutely 100% better" since getting into shape.

"It's a bit of a turnaround," he said.

"I can do things that I couldn't do three years ago.

"I was struggling walking up the stairs, I was struggling going for walks, I was in a bad place, but now nothing can stop me."

Having run half-marathons in training for the big event, Mr Wakefield said completing the race will be "one off the bucket list".

"I'm just glad it's before I get married and not after, or on the same day, so I can really enjoy myself," he said.