Image copyright Andy Wakefield Image caption Andy Wakefield completed the race in just under five hours

A man who lost more than half his body weight to run the London Marathon said he enjoyed taking part in the famous race.

Train driver Andy Wakefield was spurred on to lose 14st 7lb (92kg) following health problems.

After coming through training he completed the marathon - the hottest on record - in 04:58:44.

The race comes four days before his wedding to his partner Sarah Bell, who joined him losing weight last year.

Image copyright Andy Wakefield Image caption Andy Wakefield and his partner Sarah have lost 20 stone between them

Mr Wakefield, from Beeston, said he "really enjoyed" the event, despite the heat, and was now looking forward to Thursday's wedding to round off a year of achievements.

"I feel absolutely excellent," he said.

"It's really good, and this week is like the pinnacle."