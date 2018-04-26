Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened during a students' night in Stealth nightclub in Goldsmith Street in March 2016

Universities should prioritise the needs of sexual assault survivors, the National Union of Students has said.

On Monday, University of Nottingham student Mehr Talwar was given a 15-month suspended jail term after being convicted of a 2016 assault against another student.

The university said "strict boundaries were put in place" but Talwar continued studying pending the trial's outcome.

The student body said such policies could stop others from speaking out.

Image caption As well as being handed a suspended jail sentence, Talwar has also been placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years

NUS Women's Officer, Hareem Ghani, said: "In many cases similar to this one the survivor has to come into contact with their attacker every day as institutions fail to act quickly enough on disciplinary action.

"Ultimately this leads to lack of confidence in the process and other people affected by sexual assault or violence won't come forward."

She added the case was "indicative of a more widespread institutional failing, whereby reporting mechanisms are not accessible and fail to empower survivors".

Talwar, 21, of Rathmines Close, Nottingham, denied the charge but was found guilty after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in March.

The court heard how Talwar kissed the victim during a student night at the city's Stealth nightclub, before pinning her to a wall and assaulting her.

The victim was considering switching university and feared meeting Talwar again, jurors were told.

Sentencing Talwar, Recorder Stuart Sprawson, said: "You are responsible for the way her life has completely changed as a consequence of your actions.

"It is your responsibility for making her relive the traumatic events of that night."

In a statement, the university said: "Our thoughts are with the victim and we have worked hard to provide support for her throughout this case."

After the allegation, it was decided Talwar could continue studying pending the outcome of the trial but "strict boundaries were put in place."

The university said now criminal proceedings were over, it would start its own disciplinary process.

Talwar is due to sit his final exams in May.