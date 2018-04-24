Image caption Sheku Kanneh-Mason was the first black winner of the BBC Young Musician in 2016

Teenage cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has been selected to play at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 19-year-old from Nottingham made history in 2016 when he became the first black winner of the BBC Young Musician competition.

Kensington Palace tweeted Prince Harry had seen Sheku play at a charity concert in London.

In response, Sheku said he was "excited and honoured" and was "bowled over" when Ms Markle rang him up to ask.

After winning Young Musician, Sheku recorded an album of classical pieces and arrangements of modern songs.

Last year it made number one in the classical chart and 18 in the main chart, making him the youngest ever cellist to feature in the countdown.

He also donated £3,000 to his old school, Trinity Catholic School in Nottingham, to make sure cello teaching could continue there.

Kensington Palace confirmed the invitation in a tweet, saying Harry had seen Sheku play at an event in support of the Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation.

Sheku replied: "I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can't wait!"

Harry, 33, and Ms Markle, 36, will tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May, with a reception at the castle afterwards.