Two people are to appear in court after a video of apparent racist slurs being shouted in a university hall emerged.

Nottingham Trent University student Rufaro Chisango alleges that people outside her room were chanting "we hate the blacks" on 5 March.

Joe Tivnan, 18, from Birmingham, and Lauren Leigh, 18, from Nottingham, have been summonsed to appear before magistrates on 24 May.

They will answer charges of racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

A second man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

Ms Chisango, who published the video days after the alleged incident, tweeted: "yoo I'm fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting 'we hate the blacks' outside my bedroom door.

"Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable."

The university suspended the defendants pending inquiries.

Ms Chisango was also offered alternative accommodation.