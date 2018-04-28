Image copyright Jim Eyre Image caption Louise Wright was a star player in the sport of roller derby

It is hoped about £10,000 could be raised for charity through a roller derby tournament held in honour of a cyclist who was killed four years ago.

Louise Wright, 29, also known as Louisey Rider, played the sport before her death in Nottingham in 2014.

Friend Penny Reeve said the Louisey Rider Cup was a chance to relive "happy memories".

Adam Haywood was found guilty of causing her death in 2016, when Ms Wright was dragged beneath his lorry.

Image copyright Jim Eyre Image caption Louise Wright's friends said she was "vivacious and wonderful"

Players from roller derby teams across the UK, Ireland, Greece, Poland and the West Indies will be taking part in the tournament at Nottingham Trent University.

"Louise was an excellent roller derby player, a wonderful teammate and a great friend," said Ms Reeve.

"Holding the cup in her memory is somewhat bittersweet, but we wanted an event which honoured her in the best way we knew how - a day full of the sport she loved and a huge after-party."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Cyclist Louise Wright died when she was struck by Adam Haywood's lorry

The tournament, which is in its third memorial year, has so far raised £7,000 for road safety charity Brake and organisers hope to hit £10,000 this year.

"The cup is a time that we can all get together and remember the happy memories we had of such a vivacious and wonderful person," said Ms Reeve.

"Louise's mum, Sharon even gets involved each year and definitely parties hard enough to make her daughter proud."

Image caption A ghost bike and tributes were left close to the spot where Louise Wright was killed

Natalie Passingham, chair of Nottingham Roller Derby, said participant tickets sold out within three minutes and she hopes for large spectator numbers throughout Saturday.

She said: "I couldn't think of a better way to honour Louise and celebrate the sport that we love."

What is roller derby?

Image copyright Getty Images

Roller derby is a contact sport that originated in the US

During the game players roller skate around an elliptical track

It consists of two minute countdown "jams"

At the start of each jam, each team sends five players onto the track

One is a "jammer" (point scorer), three are blockers and one is a "pivot" (a special blocker)

The jammers' have to make it through the pack and skate a lap to score points

Source: United Kingdom Roller Derby Association