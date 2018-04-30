Man charged with murdering wife in Nottingham
- 30 April 2018
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering his wife after she died from stab injuries.
Faye Caliman, 30, was injured in the Bestwood Village area of Nottinghamshire on Saturday.
Paramedics were called at about 22:40 BST to a property in Millbank Place, where Mrs Caliman died.
Marian Caliman appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court shortly after being charged and is due to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.